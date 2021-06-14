Double Click 728 x 90
Ushna Shah’s new bold pictures viral on social media

Raba Noor

14th Jun, 2021. 06:09 pm
Ushna Shah

Pakistani actress  Ushna Shah keeps posting awareness on social media about various topics, but sometimes she also faced criticism for her bold statements and posts.

Recently Ushna has shared some of her bold photos on her Instagram handle wherein she can be seen wearing a red saree.

Take a look:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

While these photos of Ushna Shah are being liked immensely but on the other hand, these pictures also faced criticism on social media.

Along with her fans, her pictures were also liked by fellow actresses, including Kubra Khan, Saba Qamar, Aima Baig, and Saboor Ali.

