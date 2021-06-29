Double Click 728 x 90
Ushna Shah's photos goes viral

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 10:07 pm
Ushna Shah's photos goes viral

Pakistani actress Ushna Shah keeps posting awareness on social media about various topics, but sometimes she also faced criticism for her bold statements and posts.

Recently she has shared some of her that went viral on social media.

The actress has posted some photos on the photo and video-sharing app Instagram. The photos posted by the actress are being liked by the fans.

 

 

Earlier, actress Ushna said that she would prefer someone for marriage who can cook food because she does not know how to cook and love animals.

It should be noted that the actress had said that I like people who talk a lot and are funny, being funny is very important for me, I love people who make me laugh.

 

