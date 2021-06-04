Usman Khan: former Indian hockey player passed away at 76

Usman Khan former Indian hockey player took his last breath in Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

On Friday, Former Indian hockey player Usman died after a prolonged battle with cancer, the Indian sport’s governing body told while condoling his death.

Khan was seventy-six-year-old and have three sons and a daughter.

Hockey India (HI) president, Gyanendro Ningombam expresses his condolences to Usman’s family while talking to the media.

He said, “We are deeply saddened to learn about the demise of former India player Usman Khan. He is remembered for his excellent abilities as a left-winger and was a very stylish player in those times. On behalf of Hockey India, I extend our deepest condolences to his family in this moment of grief”.

Hockey India mourns the loss of Former International Hockey Player, Mr. Usman Khan. 🙏#IndiaKaGame #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/31z6H06ESt — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) June 4, 2021

Usman was a retired assistant commissioner of Customs, Chennai, he was a stylish left-winger, and played hockey at the ‘Madrasi Azam Ground’ before he moved to Kolkata where he joined the Customs.

In Kolkata also played for ‘Calcutta Customs’ and also represented Bengal in the national hockey championships for many years.