Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt just had a cute Twitter interaction

When Chris Pratt offered love to his Indian followers, including megastar Varun Dhawan, audiences saw a Hollywood and Bollywood confluence.
After commenting on one of the Avengers: Endgame actor’s videos, the Student of the Year actor was showered with affection.
#VarunDhawan swoons over #ChrisPratt‘s final trailer of #TheTomorrowWar @Varun_dvn @prattprattpratthttps://t.co/do0IDRwk1r
After Pratt tweeted a teaser for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War, Dhawan commented: “Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar. Looks legit.”
Pratt tweeted: “Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn.”
All love brothaa 🦕 👽 💪💙🔜 https://t.co/MX4bzZWS1Y
Dhawan responded: “All love brothaa.”