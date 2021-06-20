Double Click 728 x 90
Varun Dhawan and Chris Pratt just had a cute Twitter interaction

20th Jun, 2021. 10:19 am
Varun Dhawan

When Chris Pratt offered love to his Indian followers, including megastar Varun Dhawan, audiences saw a Hollywood and Bollywood confluence.

After commenting on one of the Avengers: Endgame actor’s videos, the Student of the Year actor was showered with affection.

After Pratt tweeted a teaser for his upcoming film The Tomorrow War, Dhawan commented: “Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put atleast one of them in an arm bar. Looks legit.”

Pratt tweeted: “Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn.”

Dhawan responded: “All love brothaa.”

