Virat Kohli enjoys breakfast with Anushka Sharma in England: See Photo

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 09:41 pm
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma

To play the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli left for England a couple of weeks ago along with his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. Their outings and shenanigans are often shared by Anushka on their Instagram handle as the Bollywood actress often accompanies her husband for his tours.

Anushka Sharma uploaded yet another cute photo of the couple all the way from England. In the middle of their parenting chaos, she along with Virat Kohli is seen sneaking a cute breakfast. In the snap, Kohli shows off his coffee cup while Anushka is seen biting into a toast. Virat Kohli is seen in black attire while Anushka is wearing a blush pink top. Sharma and Kohli gave birth to their first child in January this year.

Have a look at the photo here:

