Virat Kohli shared his adorable childhood photo on social media

Virat Kohli took the internet by storm when he shared an unseen and adorable childhood picture of himself on social media.

Considered one of the greatest players to have ever stepped on a cricket pitch, Virat Kohli has a massive fan following not only in India but across the whole world.

The ace cricketer makes headlines not just for his performances on the pitch but also for his personal life and is quite active on social media.

He recently took social media by storm as he shared his childhood picture that has never been seen before.

The Indian Captain was interacting with his fans on Instagram and one of the fans requested him to share his childhood photo.

Adhering to the demand of his fan, Kohli shared an adorable picture and it is going viral. Everything about the pic has been winning hearts.