Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Virat Kohli shared his adorable childhood photo on social media

Muhammad Arsalan Arab

10th Jun, 2021. 04:01 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli took the internet by storm when he shared an unseen and adorable childhood picture of himself on social media.

Considered one of the greatest players to have ever stepped on a cricket pitch, Virat Kohli has a massive fan following not only in India but across the whole world.

The ace cricketer makes headlines not just for his performances on the pitch but also for his personal life and is quite active on social media.

He recently took social media by storm as he shared his childhood picture that has never been seen before.

The Indian Captain was interacting with his fans on Instagram and one of the fans requested him to share his childhood photo.

Adhering to the demand of his fan, Kohli shared an adorable picture and it is going viral. Everything about the pic has been winning hearts.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team
33 mins ago
PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz believes that young Haider Ali will be...
"This could be my way back into the Pakistan team," Sohaib Maqsood
56 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sohaib Maqsood acknowledged, “This could be my way back into the Pakistan team”

Sohaib Maqsood of the Multan Sultans has stated that a strong effort...
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further
1 hour ago
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further

KARACHI: The domestic consumers might face another financial burden in the shape...
Baby girl
1 hour ago
Sleeping baby girl killed by a dog that crept into her room

A three-month-old sleeping baby girl, Mia O’Connell, was asleep in her bed...
Barbie Dolls have come to life, meet real-life Ukrainian Barbie Doll
1 hour ago
Barbie Dolls have come to life! Meet real-life Ukrainian Barbie Doll

We now live in a world where Barbie dolls are not just...
Budget 2021-22: Shaukat Tarin Presents National Economic Survey
2 hours ago
Budget 2021-22: Shaukat Tarin Presents National Economic Survey

Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin presented the National Economic Survey for the...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team
33 mins ago
PSL 2021: Wahab Riaz considers Haider Ali as a key player of his team

Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz believes that young Haider Ali will be...
"This could be my way back into the Pakistan team," Sohaib Maqsood
56 mins ago
PSL 2021: Sohaib Maqsood acknowledged, “This could be my way back into the Pakistan team”

Sohaib Maqsood of the Multan Sultans has stated that a strong effort...
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further
1 hour ago
Electricity bills of over Rs25,000 likely to be taxed further

KARACHI: The domestic consumers might face another financial burden in the shape...
Baby girl
1 hour ago
Sleeping baby girl killed by a dog that crept into her room

A three-month-old sleeping baby girl, Mia O’Connell, was asleep in her bed...