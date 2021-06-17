Visitors must register Covid-19 vaccination status online before arriving in Saudi Arabia

KARACHI: All non-Saudi residents traveling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are required to register their Covid-19 vaccination status online before their arrival in the kingdom, the General Directorate of Passports said.

Citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, new visa holders, residents, and their companions, either vaccinated or unvaccinated are all required to register their status through the following link: https://muqeem.sa/#/vaccine-registration/home.

This preventive measure is another step taken by the kingdom to limit the spread of the novel virus and ensure the Covid-19 vaccination and ensure the safety of its residents, the Saudi Press Agency, reported.