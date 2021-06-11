Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19

Shariq Tahir

11th Jun, 2021. 01:18 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Vitamin D supplementation may not protect against COVID-19

Vitamin D is often used to better shield against respiratory tract infections.

Some observational studies suggest that its supplementation may also aid in the prevention of COVID-19 infection and severe disease.

However, new research that used gene variants to model a randomized clinical trial suggests that higher vitamin D levels do not prevent coronavirus.

The concept that a low-cost, safe, and easily accessible supplement can help protect people from SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe disease is attractive.

However, there is conflicting evidence that vitamin D truly protects against COVID-19.

The vitamin is necessary for the maintenance of strong bones and muscles, but there is also evidence that it may provide some protection against respiratory infections.

Unreported research reveals a relationship between mean vitamin D levels in 20 European countries’ populations and the number of coronavirus cases and mortality rates in the countries.

Several types of research have revealed a link between vitamin D deficiency and following COVID-19 infection.

The researchers behind this study, however, stressed that only randomized clinical studies might provide definite evidence that vitamin D supplementation can prevent COVID-19.

This is due to the fact that observational studies, such as theirs, are vulnerable to two statistical problems known as “confounding” and “reverse causation.”

Confounding arises when another variable influence the outcome that the researchers have not fully accounted for. Older age and chronic disease, for example, affect not only a person’s vitamin D levels but also their risk of COVID-19.

When the outcome influences the variable under research, this is known as reverse causation. For example, Severe COVID-19 may lower a person’s vitamin D levels.

In a clinical trial, researchers overcome these issues by randomly assigning participants to receive either the treatment or a placebo, then monitoring their progress.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Asad Umar
2 days ago
“Govt’s measures during COVID’s Third Wave are proving effective”: Asad Umar

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) chief Asad Umar has on...
WHO warns about an exponential rise in coronavirus cases in Congo
6 days ago
WHO has issued a warning about an exponential increase in infections in Congo

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday that it has discovered...
The IBCC is displeased with the new exam policy proposed by education ministers
7 days ago
The IBCC is displeased with the new exam policy proposed by education ministers

The IBCC raised its voice over the decision taken by education ministers...
Almost half of COVID-19 patients suffer long-term health problems.
7 days ago
Almost half of COVID-19 patients suffer long-term health problems

The researchers discovered that nearly half of those who survived COVID-19 suffered...
Vaccination for 18 years and above
1 week ago
Pakistan Begins immunization Of People Aged 18 Years And Above From Today

Pakistan has on Thursday (today) begins inocula­tion against the deadly COVID-19 of...
equal distribution of vaccines
1 week ago
Top economies called upon by IMF, WTO, WB and WHO for equal distribution of vaccines

Geneva: On Tuesday, the heads of four major global organizations said that...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021
6 mins ago
AED TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on, 11th June 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR. Today...
USD TO INR
28 mins ago
USD TO INR: Today 1 Dollar rate in Indian Rupee on,11th June 2021

Today USD/INR Dollar exchange rate is 73.06 (Last updated on 11th June...
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates
29 mins ago
Budget 2021-22 Live Updates: Latest News Of Budget 2021 Pakistan

The budget for the financial year 2022-2021 will be presented in the...
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021
41 mins ago
USD TO GBP: Today 1 Dollar rate in British Pound on, 11th June 2021

Today’s USD/GBP rate is 1 USD= GBP 0.71 You can check the...