Volkswagen plans to stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe by 2035

When it comes to machines like the ID.4, Volkswagen is known to be fond of manufacturing electric vehicles, but it now has a better idea of when it will leave fossil fuels. According to Reuters, VW board member Klaus Zellmer told Münchner Merkur in an interview that the automaker will discontinue selling combustion engine vehicles in Europe between 2033 and 2035.

Drivers in the United States and China may expect a shift “somewhat later,” according to Zellmer, while politics and a lack of infrastructure will push the switch back in Africa and South America.

By 2030, EVs should account for approximately 70% of VW’s European car sales, according to the executive. He thought that this would place the brand in a good position if the European Union enforced its climate change targets.

Ambitions of Volkswagen place it slightly behind Ford and GM, both of which intend to phase out combustion engines in important regional lineups by 2030. However, the goals make it clear that in some parts of the world, combustion engines do not have much longer than a decade on the market. It may simply be a matter of whether the charging infrastructure can keep up.