Walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18, as NCOC eases COVID curbs

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) eases COVID curbs nationwide by allowing walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18 and above from June 11.

Besides lowering the age bar for COVID vaccination in a meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, the NCOC also decided to restrict movement once a week, contrary to the previous ban on movement for two days a week.

“The provinces will independently decide on the day”. According to the NCOC’s COVID strategy nationwide stated that adding restrictions on shrines and cinemas would continue.

The NCOC announced that the offices are allowed to operate with 100 percent attendance, while the ban has been lifted for two days on inter-provincial transport. The tenure in public transport has also been raised from 50 to 70 percent.

Whereas NCOC eases COVID curbs, the ease in restrictions will be implemented from June 15.