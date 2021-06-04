Wasim Khan: challenges PCB faced during the Shift of PSL-6 to UAE

Wasim Khan, CEO of Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB), told that the board faced difficulties in getting approval from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government for continuing the remaining Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches on their grounds.

From June 9, in Abu Dhabi, the PSL-6 matches will be resumed as per the schedule.

While talking to the media, Wasim expressed disappointment for not being able to organize the T-20 league completely on home grounds.

He said, “We had said that we were going to organize the entire PSL in Pakistan but unfortunately due to Covid, it didn’t work out,”

He further said, “Shifting the entire tournament to UAE in two weeks was extremely challenging. We have had some issues getting all the approvals from the UAE government. Challenges do come, but finally some good results for us.”

Wasim also told that they were facing delays in player’s and official’s team visas which was frustrating for them.

He said, “Players and staff were in quarantining in Karachi and Lahore four to five days before coming here [Abu Dhabi],”

He added, “It was frustrating, that they had to wait in quarantine and face delay in visas.”

He also told that the management of approximately four hundred individuals in a bio-secure bubble is not at all an easy job.

Pakistan Super League (PSL) 6 was delayed with immediate effect after seven participants in the tournament-tested positive for Covid-19.

According to the PCB, the decision had been taken out of consideration for the health and wellbeing of all participants in the tournament.

“Following a meeting with the team owners and considering the health and wellbeing of all participants is paramount, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to postpone the Pakistan Super League 6 with immediate effect. The decision was made after seven cases were reported in the competition, which had started on 20 February,” the cricket body said in a press release.

The statement added that the Cricket Board will concentrate on safe and secure passage for the participants and is set to arrange repeat PCR tests, vaccines, and isolation facilities for the six franchises.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3 pm to provide further updates.

Karachi King’s President Wasim Akram was also advised to leave the team hotel by evening due to the rising number of coronavirus cases among players. The doctors of Wasim Akram advised him to quit the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as the COVID-19 cases are rising among the players and officials involved in the league.