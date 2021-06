Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff shared an unseen dance video with his rumored girlfriend Disha Patani to wish her on 29th birthday.

The Heropanti actor took to Instagram and posted the video wherein he and Disha can be seen dancing their hearts out.

Tiger also extended love and sweet birthday wishes to Disha Patani.

He wrote “Happy bday villainnn @dishapatani” followed by a heart emoji.

Take a look at Tiger Shroff post:

