Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Watch: Kylie Jenner channels 90s and Y2K vibes in Latest Photos

Shamraiz KhalidSenior Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 10:16 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Kylie Jenner

The ultimate fashionista, Kylie Jenner is an entrepreneur and beauty mogul. She certainly knows how to keep up with the current trends and is known for making bold fashion statements.

Kylie Jenner

Star of the show ‘Keeping up With The Kardashians‘ made a stunning statement as she channelled the 90s vibe. She wore baggy wide-legged jeans with multi pockets complemented by a white top with one shoulder cropped.

Kylie Jenner

She also wore heels that matched the colour of her denim, topping all of this by carrying a baguette bag. She kept her hair loose and wore transparent sunglasses. The beauty mogul captioned the photo: “Summer Feeling”.

Jenner was last seen in Keeping up with the Kardashians: The Final Cut.

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Arif Lohar's mother died
34 mins ago
Legendary folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother passes away in UK

Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother has passed away. According to details,...
Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma
3 hours ago
Virat Kohli enjoys breakfast with Anushka Sharma in England: See Photo

To play the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand, Virat Kohli...
Aiman Khan
4 hours ago
Aiman Khan Surely Knows How to Dress Up for a Sunday Lunch: See Photos

Pakistani Actress Aiman Khan (a.k.a Aiman Muneeb) has hit up her Instagram...
Sinf-e-Aahan cast
6 hours ago
The inspirational cast of upcoming drama Sinf-e-Aahan is all set to showcase ‘women of steel’

Pakistan actor Humayun Saeed and producer Shahzad Naseeb have unveiled the star-studded...
Ayeza khan photoshoot
6 hours ago
Photos: Ayeza khan stunned her followers with new floral look

The most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram Ayeza Khan has once again...
Princess Eugenie son
7 hours ago
Princess Eugenie enjoys park day with her son at London’s Green Park

Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter Princess Eugenie, stepped out for an outing with her...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

The Kapil Sharma Show
3 mins ago
How much Kapil Sharma charge for one episode? Fans got shocked

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has increased remuneration for the third season of...
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short
28 mins ago
Rabada Almost Recreates Infamous Root Celebration, But Stops Just Short

Kagiso Rabada brilliantly yorked Kieron Pollard during the third T20I between South...
Arif Lohar's mother died
34 mins ago
Legendary folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother passes away in UK

Pakistani folk singer Arif Lohar’s mother has passed away. According to details,...
Pakistan Coronavirus positivity rate
54 mins ago
More than 600 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sindh

Sindh has reported 600 new COVID-19 cases, the virus also claimed 24...