Watch: Kylie Jenner channels 90s and Y2K vibes in Latest Photos

The ultimate fashionista, Kylie Jenner is an entrepreneur and beauty mogul. She certainly knows how to keep up with the current trends and is known for making bold fashion statements.

Star of the show ‘Keeping up With The Kardashians‘ made a stunning statement as she channelled the 90s vibe. She wore baggy wide-legged jeans with multi pockets complemented by a white top with one shoulder cropped.

She also wore heels that matched the colour of her denim, topping all of this by carrying a baguette bag. She kept her hair loose and wore transparent sunglasses. The beauty mogul captioned the photo: “Summer Feeling”.

Jenner was last seen in Keeping up with the Kardashians: The Final Cut.