What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?

Sinovac Biotech, a China-based pharmaceutical firm with headquarters in Beijing, produces CoronaVac, a COVID-19 vaccine.

The company specializes in the development and production of vaccinations to combat human infectious diseases.

This two-dose vaccine is suggested for anyone above the age of 18. According to data from a Brazilian experiment, it has a 50.4 percent efficacy rate for avoiding symptomatic infection and a 67 percent effectiveness rate in a real-world study in Chile.

Common side effects

The most common side-effect is injection site, according to the report, it also depends upon the dosing schedule. Injection site reactions are common with another covid vaccine as well.

fatigue, diarrhea, and muscle pain are also common side effects. Many of these side effects last longer than 2 days.

However, a lower occurrence of fever is also reported, as compared to other COVID-19 vaccines, including Moderna and viral vector vaccines from Oxford-AstraZeneca and CanSino.