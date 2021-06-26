Double Click 728 x 90
What Are the Minimum System Requirements to Run Windows 11?

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 05:10 pm
window 11

Windows 11 is arriving by the end of 2021, Microsoft announced the least system stipulations required to run the new operating system.

Now you can do the assessment to see if your Windows 10 PC is up to the mark.

Let’s have a look.

Windows 11 System Requirements

According to Microsoft, if your computer doesn’t have the following specification, you won’t be able to run Windows 11 on your device.

In that case, you’ll need to buy a new PC to run the new operating system.

  • Processor: 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor. (Microsoft provides a list of compatible processors on its website).
  • RAM: 4 gigabytes or more
  • Storage: 64 GB or larger storage device (such as a hard drive or SSD)
  • System Firmware: UEFI and Secure Boot capable
  • TPM: Trusted Platform Module0 (common on motherboards manufactured after 2016)
  • Graphics Card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • Display: An HD display at least 720p (1280×720) resolution larger than 9″ diagonal, 8-bits per color channel
  • Internet Connection and Microsoft Accounts: Windows 11 Home edition requires an internet connection and a Microsoft account to set up the device on first use. Switching a device out of Windows 11 S mode also requires an internet connection.

Out of all these features, the obligation for TPM 2.0 might be the most unanticipated reason your somewhat older Windows 10 PC can’t run Windows 11.

Whereas, you can check your system’s TPM version by running tpm.msc in the Run dialog.

