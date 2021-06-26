What Are the Minimum System Requirements to Run Windows 11?

Windows 11 is arriving by the end of 2021, Microsoft announced the least system stipulations required to run the new operating system.

Now you can do the assessment to see if your Windows 10 PC is up to the mark.

Let’s have a look.

Windows 11 System Requirements

According to Microsoft, if your computer doesn’t have the following specification, you won’t be able to run Windows 11 on your device.

In that case, you’ll need to buy a new PC to run the new operating system.

Processor: 1 GHz or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor. (Microsoft provides a list of compatible processors on its website).

Out of all these features, the obligation for TPM 2.0 might be the most unanticipated reason your somewhat older Windows 10 PC can’t run Windows 11.

Whereas, you can check your system’s TPM version by running tpm.msc in the Run dialog.