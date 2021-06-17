What is the most effective treatment for migraines?

Researchers discovered that numerous drug classes provided good evidence of relieving the pain of migraines in progress in an analysis of over 100 published studies.

Some of these treatments have only become available in the past few years, providing new options for migraines sufferers who aren’t getting adequate relief from traditional standbys.

Dr. Rebecca Burch, a neurologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston said, “It’s great news there are now many effective treatments available.”

“Stick with it. Don’t give up hope.”

“If the first treatment doesn’t work, that doesn’t mean nothing will,” she added.

VanderPluym, an assistant professor of neurology at the Mayo Clinic said, “Over the past three years or so, a number of new migraine therapies have become available.”

The analysis found solid evidence supporting long-used migraine therapies, such as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines like ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin) and aspirin, as well as a class of migraine-specific drugs known as triptans.

All of these drugs beat placebos in terms of pain relief two hours into a migraine attack and one day afterward.