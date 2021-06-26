Double Click 728 x 90
What is the Single National Curriculum proposed for schools in Pakistan?

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 04:46 pm
snc

The government has proposed applying a Single National Curriculum (SNC) that would establish a uniform system “in terms of curriculum, medium of instruction and a common platform of assessment so that all children have a fair and equal opportunity to receive high-quality education”.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and, Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf (PTI) after coming in power, assured a series of educational improvements that would progress the outcomes across Pakistani schools and it would bridge the gap between private and public educational institutions.

Similar to the National Curriculum in 2006, the current SNC will only provide the minutest learning standards in a particular subject at a certain grade level.

Whereas in the first phase SNC was launched in March 2021, which covers primary school students.

The second and third phases cover classes 6 to 12 will be implemented by 2023.

Since its proposal, the SNC has come under substantial disapproval for its focus on religious topics, its impact on the state’s independence, and its effectiveness in improving educational standards.

