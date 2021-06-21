What to do this summer to remain safe around water at the pool or beach

Staying safe near water is critical, whether you’re diving into a pool or floating in the ocean, according to Dr. Sarah Denny, lead author of the Prevention of Drowning American Academy of Pediatrics policy statement.

Children are especially vulnerable to drowning, according to Denny. She went on to say that drowning is the biggest cause of mortality in children aged one to four in the United States.

People may avoid drowning if they know how to keep safe around water and what to do in an emergency, according to Stephanie Shook, senior aquatics manager for the American Red Cross.

Swimming pools

Preventing unsupervised access to any pools is one of the most crucial safety precautions you can take.

To prevent unsupervised access to water, adults should surround pools and spas with barriers on all sides.

Equipment should be kept around the pool so that if someone starts drowning, there is something for them to grip onto for safety. Adults should also have life jackets and a first aid kit on standby.

Lakes and rivers

Before beginning your journey, Shook advises that you plan ahead of time and check for weather and water conditions such as currents and rapids. Plan activities in areas designated for swimming that have lifeguards on duty as well.

River currents can be violent and unpredictable. If you become caught in a river current, Shook recommends lying on your back with your feet in front of you to fend off rocks as you float downstream.

Swim to the shore as soon as it’s safe to do so, she advises.

Oceans

A beach vacation is the ultimate summer retreat, but it offers additional water challenges.

Swim only in approved swimming areas with a lifeguard on duty, just like you would in lakes and rivers, according to Shook. She also advised checking the water depth and entering the water with your feet for the first time to avoid accidents from diving in shallow water.

You might get caught in a rip current, which is a strong, narrow region of fast-moving water that can be dangerous and even fatal, according to Shook. When you caught in a rip current, swim parallel to the shore until you are free of the current, then return to shore.