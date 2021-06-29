Whatsapp is offering to hide ‘online status’ for business accounts

According to WABetaInfo, beta android users will no longer be able to view the availability status of business accounts on WhatsApp.

People have noted that in the latest beta version for Android users, they can no longer access the last seen or online status for WhatsApp business accounts.

If you’re an Android beta user, you’ll simply see ‘Business account’ rather than online or last seen.

For the time being, you may still access the availability status and last seen via WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS.

If all goes smoothly with the new Android version, this capability will be added to WhatsApp Web and WhatsApp for iOS as well.

On the other hand, WhatsApp has recently launched some interface features, replacing the line in the voice message bubble with a waveform.

The feature was available only for beta users.

However, due to the complaints received against the new feature, WhatsApp has temporarily removed its update.

According to the users, although the interface was nice but difficult to use when navigating through the voice recordings.