WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

26th Jun, 2021. 06:48 pm
WhatsApp has recently launched some interface features, replacing the line in the voice message bubble with a waveform.

The feature was available only for beta users.

However, due to the complaints received against the new feature, WhatsApp has temporarily removed its update.

According to the users, although the interface was nice but difficult to use when navigating through the voice recordings.

They added that the color of the voice form was not visible in dark mode.

While receiving negative feedback from the users, they have decided to temporarily remove it.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature will be released again after fixing the glitches specified by the users.
This feature was exclusively available for Android 2.21.13.17

 

