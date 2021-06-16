Double Click 728 x 90
WhatsApp Web Notifications: Here’s how to disable this inconvenience on your smartphone

Shariq Tahir

16th Jun, 2021. 03:34 pm
WhatsApp Web Notifications: Here's how to disable this inconvenience

WhatsApp web users may encounter certain distractions, particularly when it comes to notifications that are often updated. This WhatsApp Web feature, for example, displays a persistent notification on your smartphone indicating that it is active. Here’s how to get rid of it.

The application makes things easier when working or simply chatting. It includes many types of features that benefit consumers by adding value or simply making things happen faster. Furthermore, WhatsApp has been routinely providing upgrades in order to make the platform even more helpful for its users.

So far, the most significant WhatsApp update has been supporting audio and video calls. You may now use your laptop’s webcam to make and receive audio and video calls right from WhatsApp Web. However, there is another distraction that is not particularly welcome.

WhatsApp sends you this notification to let you know that WhatsApp Web is now active. While this is important, many people may find it unnecessary. And for those who dislike having notifications piled up on their phone, this may prove to be irritating. For those of you who want to disable the functionality, here is a method to do so.

  • Go to the settings menu.
  • Search for WhatsApp
  • Select notifications.
  • Scroll down to find ‘other notifications’.
  • Now simply toggle off this feature.
  • The WhatsApp Web notifications will disappear from your phone.
