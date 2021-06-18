Double Click 728 x 90
Kylie Jenner reveals when she will get married

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 03:55 pm
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner has answered a fan’s burning question about whether or not she will ever marry.

In the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion episode, the Kylie Cosmetics founder said that while she doesn’t see herself getting married anytime soon, but she aspires to do it someday.

“[I am] not thinking about marriage but I’d like to get married one day,” she said.

The news comes after she and Travis Scott were pictured getting close in New York, reigniting romance rumors.

According to People, there appears to be a “different energy” between the two that is bringing them closer together.

“Although they always got along, there is a different energy between them now,” the insider says.

“Kylie and Travis are very close again. Kylie flew to NYC to support him. It’s just great to see them back together.”

“They never put any pressure on their relationship,” the source adds.

“The focus was always on being the best co-parents. They still keep separated homes in L.A. because this is what works for them.”

