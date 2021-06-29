Whenever our team came to England, the boys performed well, Mohammad Rizwan

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicket-keeper-batsman of the national team, says that whenever our team came to England, the boys performed well.

In a virtual press conference, Rizwan said that we have won the last six series, people will see a good match against England.

He said, “I don’t think about captaincy, I play as a player,”

Rizwan said that I am the vice-captain, I will give my opinion to the captain where needed, I don’t feel pressured while batting instead I enjoy my batting.

He said that Babar Azam keeps his strike rate better, we have a little problem of middle-order on which the boys are working hard, now there are two keepers, even if there are more, the competition will be stronger, most of our problems are of the middle order.

Rizwan said that Sohaib Maqsood played and performed at number five in Karachi League, he will perform wherever he was given the opportunity to play.

He added, “Our team combination is very good now, all our shortcomings in this series will be made up,”