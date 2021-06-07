Which Turkish drama Kubra Khan likes the most?

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan reveals that historical Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugul is her all-time favorite.
She revealed her favorite drama when a fan asked her in a Instagram question and answer session.
Kubra fan aksed Ertugrul or Osman Ghazi??
The Na Maloom Afraad access answered that question by chosen ‘Ertugrul’ with a photo of Engin Altan Duzyatan who plays a main role in the drama serial.
Have a look:
Meanwhile, when another fan asked about her favorite Turkish actor, then Kubra named Seçkin Özdemir and Engin Altan Duzyatan as her favorite Turkish actor.