Which Turkish drama Kubra Khan likes the most?

Raba Noor

07th Jun, 2021. 11:40 pm
Kubra Khan

Pakistani actor Kubra Khan reveals that historical Turkish drama Dirilis: Ertugul is her all-time favorite. 

She revealed her favorite drama when a fan asked her in a Instagram question and answer session.

Kubra fan aksed Ertugrul or Osman Ghazi??

The Na Maloom Afraad access answered that question by chosen ‘Ertugrul’ with a photo of Engin Altan Duzyatan who plays a main role in the drama serial.

Have a look:

Meanwhile, when another fan asked about her favorite Turkish actor, then Kubra named Seçkin Özdemir and Engin Altan Duzyatan as her favorite Turkish actor.

