Why are the newly engaged Ahsan & Minal under severe criticism?

Hamna HumailWeb Editor

14th Jun, 2021. 03:03 pm
The showbiz industry’s newly engaged couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, along with close friends, are facing criticism for their engagement party.

A video of Minal and Ahsan from the same party is circulating largely on social media due to which Ahsan Mohsin is being subjected to severe criticism and backlash from netizens.

Users on social media are criticizing Ahsan Mohsin for completely breaching Covid-19 SOPS, and on the other hand, he is being taught manners after his video went viral .

Netizens are also saying things such as popping a champagne bottle should not go viral as it could lead to social unrest in our conservative society.

Some users have also come out in support of their favorite pair, saying that it is wrong to judge anything before knowing the actual story behind it.

