Why did Hira Mani slapped her friend? Mani explained

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 09:34 pm
Hira slapped her friend

Actor Salman Saqib aka Mani has revealed that once Hira slapped his friend for making fun of me.

According to the details, Hira and her husband Mani participated in a private TV show where during a segment, Mani had to tell a secret of Hira to everyone.

Mani revealed the secret of Hira and said that once Hira and a friend of hers were going in a car and her friend said that Hira your husband is a comedian, on which Hira pulled her and slapped her and it was late night time. Still, Hira told her to get out of the car.

Mani said that the driver called me and said that Baji Hira has gone mad, both Hira Baji and her friend are sitting in the back of the car and they have got into an argument.

Furthermore, he said that I told my driver to drop Hira’s friend who was sitting in the back of the car at his house and this incident happened about 9 years ago but I still remember it.

