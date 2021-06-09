Why Kirti Kulhari is bored of playing white characters?

Bollywood Actor Kirti Kulhari gets bored of playing white characters. Now she wants to play complex characters in the films.

Kirti has established a name for herself by appearing in films such as Pink, Uri: The Surgical Strike, and Girl On The Train and web series, Four More Shots Please.

The 36-year-old-actor, however, is not adverse to taking up a “white character” provided it is written well.

“I want to play as complex characters as possible. I want to play dark, grey characters. I am bored of playing white characters. But if a script comes up where a white character is written with a lot of depth and layers, I would like to play that (too),” Kriti stated that in an interview

“Every (role) I played is not simple to play. Human beings are not simple and to tap into so many aspects is not easy,” she concluded

On the work front, Kriti will be next seen in ‘Shaadistan’. In the movie, Kulhari plays a singer named Sasha. The film is directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary.

Watch the Shaadistan trailer here: