Why Priyanka Chopra is jealous of Parineeti’s postcards from Turkey?

Raba Noor

09th Jun, 2021. 10:54 pm
Priyanka

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has been sharing pictures and updates from Turkey, where she is currently on a holiday.

Meanwhile, actor Priyanka Chopra is jealous of her cousin Parineeti Chopra. As the latter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from her trip to Turkey, Priyanka left a comment on her post.

Parineeti shares her photo on Instagram from turkey and wrote a caption that says, “I was doing Pranayama before this photo. Ok, thats a lie.”

Priyanka commented, “I’m soooo jealous.” Parineeti’s fans also showered her with compliments. “Omggggg stay happy always,” wrote one. “Ohh…. Looking so beauty full,” wrote another.

