Will Smith reveals the title of his upcoming autobiography, see cover here

Raba NoorWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 09:28 pm
will smith

American Actor Will Smith revealed the title and cover of his upcoming autobiography.

The inspirational memoir titled WILL is set to be published on November 9.

Took to Instagram The award-winning actor and producer shared the news about his book.

 

“It’s been a labour of love,” Will Smith said in a video posted on Instagram about the exciting news.

“I’ve been working on it for the past two years and it is finally ready.” He further said in the video.

Take a look at his video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith)

