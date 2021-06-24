Will Sohaib Maqsood be a better replacement of Haider Ali?

Sohaib Maqsood has been added to the white-ball squad of Pakistan for the West Indies and England tour as a replacement of Haider Ali who has been suspended for breaching the Pakistan Super League (PSL) bio-secure bubble.

Sohaib has had a stellar Pakistan Super League 6, in which he has to date scored 363 runs in 11 matches with an average of 40.33 and strike rate of just under 153, has replaced Haider Ali for the white-ball squad.

He has represented Pakistan in 26 ODIs and 20 T20Is, with his last T20I appearance being against New Zealand in Hamilton in January 2016.

A major blowout for Peshawar Zalmi ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 final tonight, as the cricket board announces to suspend Haider Ali and Umaid Asif after they admitted to charges of violating the tournament’s Health and Safety Protocols by meeting people from outside their designated bio-secure bubble and also failing to maintain the prescribed social distancing.

As per the decision by the PSL 2021 COVID-19 Management panel, Haider Ali and Umaid Asif will not be allowed to participate in the final battle against Multan Sultans tonight.

Haider, Umaid suspended from HBL PSL 6 final for bio-secure breach Read more: https://t.co/puxZE7fHTE#HBLPSL6 | #MatchDikhao — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) June 24, 2021

On Thursday night, Multan Sultans’ skipper Mohammad Rizwan will try his utmost to defeat the experienced Peshawar Zalmi tonight at 9 pm as the two teams lock horns for the PSL 2021 trophy.