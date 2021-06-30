Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Wimbledon 2021: Alize Cornet beats Bianca Andreescu

Suhaib AhmedWeb Editor

30th Jun, 2021. 06:41 pm
Adsense 160 x 600
Wimbledon 2021: Alize Cornet beats Bianca Andreescu

London: Bianca Andreescu’s nightmare season continued on Wednesday when the 2019 US Open champion crashed out of Wimbledon in the first round, losing 6-2, 6-1 to Alize Cornet of France.

Bianca’s fifth seed missed both Rome and Madrid due to testing positive for COVID-19 and then was knocked out in the first round of the French Open.

Alize, whose best run at Wimbledon in the fourth round in 2014, plays the winner of the match between Belgian qualifier Greet Minnen and Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic.

It was the second time this month that Alize has beaten Bianca knocking her out in the second round of the Berlin tournament.

Bianca is the latest high-profile women’s player who has failed to make it to the second round.

Seven-time champion Serena Williams limped out of her match on Tuesday and two-time Wimbledon victor Petra Kvitova was knocked out on Monday.

Bianca is still to win a main draw match at Wimbledon losing in the first round as a qualifier in 2017.

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
5 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
15 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
19 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
25 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France Arrested
28 mins ago
Spectator Who Caused Massive Crash At Tour De France, Arrested

The spectator who caused a massive pile-up during the first stage of...
Kareena Kapoor Refugee
29 mins ago
Kareena Kapoor celebrates 21st anniversary of her Bollywood debut movie, Refugee

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor is celebrating 21 years of her debut movie,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PM Imran Answering Public Queries During Live Interaction
5 mins ago
Pakistan’s coronavirus situation is better than countries in the region: PM Imran Khan

The PM of Pakistan praised National Command and Operations chief Asad Umar,...
WhatsApp Removes Their Newly Launched Feature
15 mins ago
GB WhatsApp Update: What Is GB WhatsApp? Is It Safe To Use?

GB WhatsApp is very famous these days, but a lot of people...
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery
19 mins ago
Dubai opens region’s largest immersive digital art gallery

DUBAI: Dubai has opened the largest immersive digital art gallery in the...
PSX
25 mins ago
PSX reports 8 initial public offerings in FY21

KARACHI: A total of eight Initial Public Offering (IPO) transactions were witnessed...