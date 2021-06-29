Double Click 728 x 90
Windows 11 preview can adjust your refresh rate dynamically to improve battery life

Shariq TahirWeb Editor

29th Jun, 2021. 12:21 pm
The Windows 11 preview can adjust your refresh rate dynamically

If you recently purchased a Windows laptop, chances are it has a high refresh rate display. In terms of current computer advancements, it’s one of the more apparent upgrades you can receive because it helps make every interaction, including scrolling, look and feel considerably smoother. However, increasing the refresh rate on your laptop’s display is a massive energy drain.

You can enjoy the best of both worlds by manually switching between refresh rates, but it takes time, so Microsoft is introducing a new feature called Dynamic refresh rate (DRR) with the first Windows 11 Insider preview.

DRR, as the title suggests, reduces your laptop’s refresh rate to 60Hz when you’re doing things like typing emails and documents and then increases it to 120Hz when you’re inking and scrolling to make those interactions feel more instantaneous.

When you ink and scroll in Office, for example, your computer’s refresh rate will increase to a faster refresh rate. However, Microsoft claims that more apps will support the feature in the future. One thing to keep in mind is that DDR will not activate when you are playing a game, so you won’t be at a disadvantage in a competitive multiplayer match.

To test DRR, you’ll need a laptop with a display that supports a variable refresh rate of at least 120Hz. A graphics driver that supports the feature is also required. As a result, even if your laptop fulfills the above specifications, you may be unable to enable DRR after installing the initial Windows 11 Insider build.

Microsoft said it is working with manufacturers to address this issue. However, if your laptop has the required driver support, you’ll find the option to enable DRR in the Systems menu.

