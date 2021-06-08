World must counter Islamophobia ‘holistically’: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday expressed grief over the killing of a Pakistani-origin family in Canada said the world needed to act holistically to stand against Islamophobia and the World must counter Islamophobia.

”Saddened to learn of the killing of a Muslim Pakistani-origin Canadian family in London, Ontario” PM tweeted.

“This condemnable act of terrorism reveals the growing Islamophobia in Western countries,” stated PM he stressed.

According to the Canadian police, the family killed in a hit-and-run incident was beleaguered for being Muslim. The family had emigrated from Pakistan to Canada 14 years ago.

West is becoming islamophobic with every passing day, this is not the first time that Muslims are being targeted and killed and blamed for just following the religion of their choice, whereas the world must counter islamophobia.