Jasmin Ouschan, Kelly Fisher, and Veronika Ivanovskaia are the three girls who have made it to the last 64 in the World Pool Championship in Milton Keynes. Jayson Shaw takes on Shane van Boening in a battle at the Marshall Arena, which will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Jasmin, the sister of Championship League Pool champion Albin, defeated Mark Gray in a hill-hill thriller from 7-1 down to qualify to the knockout stages, where she will face Serbia’s Aleksa Pecelj.

Women’s world pool champion Fisher also survived to face American Jeremy Sossei, while Germany’s Veronika Ivanovskaia progressed with victories over Nick Malia and Tim De Ruyter and will now facing Austrian Max Lechner.

US Open champion Joshua Filler progressed through the losers side of the group brackets with a 9-6 win over Sergey Lutsker, and Mosconi Cup MVP Jayson Shaw also made it with a 9-6 win over fellow Brit Imran Majid.

Shaw will now face Shane van Boening in a thrilling last-64 match, which will be followed on the TV table by Fedor Gorst vs. Skyler Woodward.

on the other hand, Selby, who led 14-11 before the final session, now has three Crucible crowns against Stephen Hendry’s record seven.

Selby, 37, wins £ 500,000 in prizes and takes second place behind Judd Trump.

Perched at the top of the world ranking while winning three world titles in four years, Selby’s dominance seemed indisputable. And while those days seemed to be over, his return to training with Chris Henry, who also trains Murphy, and the quality of his complete game suggest that he is more than capable of continuing to win the biggest snooker prizes.