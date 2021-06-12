Double Click 728 x 90
World’s fastest roller coaster added to Jurassic World

Suhaib Ahmed

12th Jun, 2021. 08:37 pm
VelociCoaster

VelociCoaster will open this week, this latest entry to the theme park, the iconic ‘Jurassic World’ has found its way to ‘Orlando’s Universal’ in the form of a roller coaster.

This roller coaster promises unbeatable thrills and experiences, along with Florida’s fastest and tallest launched roller coaster. Not only this, it’s the world’s first roller coaster based on the film franchise!

This roller coaster ride will feature high-speed launches and it will take its riders to 70 miles per hour in just 2.4 seconds, which sounds enthralling! There’s also a “top hat” which will take visitors 155 ft into the air before dropping at 80-degree, the Universal’s steepest roller coaster fall!

The ride will be added to Jurassic Parkland at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

 

