WTC 2021: ICC announces complete list of commentators for the final

Suhaib Ahmed

16th Jun, 2021. 10:37 pm
Ahead of the clash in World Test Championship (WTC), the International Cricket Board (ICC) has announced a star-studded commentary panel, which includes former legends, experienced broadcasters, and a fresh voice as well.

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited WTC final between India and New Zealand, starting June 18 at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

The list features some noteworthy names like Sunil Gavaskar, Ian Bishop, Nasser Hussain, and some new faces like Craig McMillan and Dinesh Karthik.

 

 

Here is the complete list of English commentators for the WTC Final:

Sunil Gavaskar
Kumar Sangakkara
Nasser Hussain
Simon Doull
Isa Guha
Ian Bishop
Michael Atherton
Craig McMillan
Dinesh Karthik

Speaking about the game and his relatively new commentary Dinesh expressed his excitement for the WTC final, stating both teams are evenly matched, and the interesting aspect is that the venue is neutral for both India and New Zealand.

He said, “The inaugural WTC Final is the much-anticipated pinnacle event in Test cricket, and I am looking forward to an exciting match between India and New Zealand,”

He added, “There is so much at stake here; both teams look evenly matched, and what makes it even more interesting is that they are going to be playing at a neutral venue. It’s an honor to work as a broadcaster on this historic event,”

Veteran Sri Lankan batter and a recent Hall of Fame inductee, Sangakkara, wished both the sides good luck, saying India and New Zealand have earned their place in the WTC final.

Sangakkara said, “India and New Zealand have both earned their place in the World Test Championship Final. I am looking forward to some glorious cricket from both sides and wish the teams the very best in this highly anticipated tournament finale,”

Ex-England skipper and one of the most respected voices in cricket, Nasser, stated that India and New Zealand are worthy opponents, and he is looking forward to the exciting game.

He said, “We have seen some fantastic Test cricket being played in the last two years as part of the World Test Championship, some newer heroes of the game have emerged, and the Test format has seen increased interest across the globe, especially over the last few months,”

He added, “The inaugural WTC final will be an exciting contest between two very worthy opponents. I am looking forward to this contest,”

 

