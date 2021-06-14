Double Click 900 x 250

WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Suhaib Ahmed

14th Jun, 2021. 09:58 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Islamabad will eye continuing their winning streak when they take on defending champions Karachi in match.

Islamabad is coming into this match with back-to-back victories. They made a strong comeback after losing the game against Lahore Qalandars on the first night after the resumption of the tournament.

However, Karachi started the tournament as defending champions, but they were inconsistent this season and have won three games and lost as many as six up till now. They’re currently placed 4th on the points table and any unfavorable result for Karachi against Islamabad on Monday night can cause panic on their dugout.

 

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat
1 hour ago
Scott Styris: Rohit Will Struggle Against Swing, Neil Will Trouble Virat

Rohit Sharma will struggle if New Zealand bowlers can move the ball...
Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour
2 hours ago
Cheteshwar Pujara: We’ve learnt from mistakes on the New Zealand tour

According to Cheteshwar Pujara, the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on...
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others
2 hours ago
WTC Final: ICC announced prize money for winner, runners-up, and others

International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on June 14 that the winners of...
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Points Table Islamabad removed Lahore from the top

Pakistan Super League's (PSL) sixth edition resumed on June 9 after a...
PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, match no 22
4 hours ago
PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, match no 22

Islamabad United will eye continuing their winning streak when they take on...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
5 hours ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
Double Click 300 x 250
S.NoTeamsMWLPointsNRR
1 Islamabad United75210+0.956
2Lahore Qalandars75210-0.058
3 Peshawar Zalmi7438+0.563
4 Karachi Kings6336+0.463
5 Multan Sultans6244-0.099
6 Quetta Gladiators7162-1.865