WTC 2021: Islamabad United Wins The Toss, Elects To Field Against Karachi Kings

Islamabad United wins the toss and elected to field against Karachi Kings in the 22nd match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth edition.

Islamabad will eye continuing their winning streak when they take on defending champions Karachi in match.

Islamabad is coming into this match with back-to-back victories. They made a strong comeback after losing the game against Lahore Qalandars on the first night after the resumption of the tournament.

However, Karachi started the tournament as defending champions, but they were inconsistent this season and have won three games and lost as many as six up till now. They’re currently placed 4th on the points table and any unfavorable result for Karachi against Islamabad on Monday night can cause panic on their dugout.