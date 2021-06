Pakistani actor and host Yasir Hussain has received the Covid-19 vaccine and shared the photo with his fans on social media.

The Lahore Se Aagey actor took to Instagram and posted his photo receiving the Covid-19 vaccine at the Arts Council of Pakistan, in Karachi.

Yasir shared his picture with the caption “Alhamdulillah.”

Take a look at his post:

He also thanked the ACP and its president for the vaccination.