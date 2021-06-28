Younis Khan Breaks Silence Over His Fight With Hassan Ali

Younis Khan, the former Pakistan batting coach broke silence over his fight with right-arm pacer Hassan Ali on Monday.

Younis said that Hassan had apologized to him after their fight and that the two had moved past the incident.

He resigned from his position as batting coach a few days back, surprising many. Neither did the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) nor did the former captain speak on the reason for quitting his position.

He said in a statement, “Hassan Ali apologized to me, and I had forgiven him,”

He added, “To play up the Hassan Ali incident [and use it] as a possible reason for my resignation comes as a surprise to me,”

He also clarified that it was the PCB’s Strength and Conditioning Coach Yasir Malik who requested him to speak to Hassan on taking an ice bath.

Speaking about his resignation, Younis said he had kept silent over the matter in the larger interest of the PCB and Pakistani cricket.

He added, “I have never looked towards the PCB for a job or any position,”

He further said. “I was approached for the position [of batting coach] by the Board,”

Pakistan sports reporter Saj Sadiq had revealed that the incident a few days ago on Twitter, stating that a fight between the two took place when Hassan refused to take an ice bath as suggested by Younis.

He said the incident reportedly took place during Pakistan’s tour of South Africa.

Reports state that one of the reasons why Younis Khan resigned is due to an argument with Hassan Ali after the pace-bowler allegedly refused to take an ice bath during the tour of South Africa #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2021

According to Saj, the argument got to the point where the two had to be separated by coaching staff members and other team players.

Reports also say that Younis Khan said to Hassan Ali "tera Baap bhi Ice Bath le ga" (your father will also take an ice bath) before both men had to be split-up by coaching staff and players #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 26, 2021

Earlier, Saj spoke more about the incident, saying that Younis had allegedly locked himself in a room and refused to talk to Hassan, even after the fast bowler had apologized to him.