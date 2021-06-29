Younis Khan’s Resignation Is His Personal Matter, Abid Ali

National Test cricketer Abid Ali says the resignation of former captain Younis Khan, is his personal issue.

Talking to the media in Lahore, Abid said that the preparation in the off-season camp was very good and there was an opportunity to learn a lot.

He added that the staff of National High Performance Centre (NHPC) had helped us a lot, the goal is to play good innings for Pakistan wherever we play.

He further added that Younis will be missed.

Abid concluded that I try to keep performing well, Younis Bhai had prepared us mentally.