Your Instagram is about to change with a significant new update

Instagram is progressing. It is all ready to begin testing a new feature that will put items into your primary feed that you may not have asked for or even desired. Instagram, on the other hand, wants to give you some control over the entire process while still controlling what you see.

However, Instagram has stated that its previous experiment with the suggested posts feature was so successful that it has pushed it to go further down that path. The former suggested posts test had restricted them – right at the end. It is now considering bringing them up.

However, the suggested post-test will not be available to everyone at first. It could have a very restricted initial release.

One of the suggested reasons for this Instagram innovation is to keep users on the app for a longer period of time, thereby benefitting it. However, these features could be part of a bigger trend of giving consumers more control over their accounts.

On the other hand, Instagram is testing the ability for users to publish to their feeds from their desktop browser, probably the first time the photo-sharing app has enabled posting from outside its app.

The company confirmed the test to the media. According to a spokesperson, “We know that many people access from their computer.”

“To improve that experience, we’re now testing the ability to create a Feed post on Instagram with their desktop browser,” he added.