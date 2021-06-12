Double Click 728 x 90
YouTube Music now offers a Replay Mix of your most-played tracks

Shariq Tahir

12th Jun, 2021. 10:13 am
YouTube Music now offers a Replay Mix of your most-played tracks

YouTube ‘Replay Mix’ playlist will include your most frequently played tracks from the last several weeks.

We frequently use YouTube to discover new music, but most of us have a habit of returning to our favorite tracks again.

Following up on that, the company has recently been focusing on its algorithmic playlists. Over the last year, YouTube Music has rebranded its iconic ‘Your Mix’ playlist and included seven new daily mixes.

Furthermore, for many YouTube Music users, a new “Replay Mix” has begun to appear, which consists of their most frequently played songs from the “last few weeks.”

In the “Mixed for you” area of the Music app, this new Replay Mix playlist appears above the My Supermix list. This playlist’s cover displays the standard record-inspired design in blue, green, and orange tones.

The new Replay Mix list can hold up to 100 tracks and allows for infinite autoplay after you’ve finished it. This playlist is described as a “mix of music you’ve been listening to the most in the last few weeks.”

