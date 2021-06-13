Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid

Hina Masood

13th Jun, 2021. 11:03 am
Double Click 160 x 600
Bhuvan Bam

According to a statement released by his team, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam‘s father Avnindra Bam died on May 11 and his mother Padma Bam died on June 10.

On Saturday, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who operates the ‘BB Ki Vines’ channel, took to social media to express his sorrow over the loss of both of his parents to COVID-19 in less than a month.

“Lost both my lifelines to covid. Without Aai (mother) and Baba (father), nothing will be the same. Everything fell apart in a month. My home, dreams, everything,” he said in an emotional note on Instagram, mourning the loss.

“My Aai is not with me, neither is Baba. Now I have to learn how to live from the beginning. But doesn’t feel like it,” read the YouTuber’s post, accompanying a set of photos of his family.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

“Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon,” he said in the post.

Actor Rajkumar Rao responded to Mr. Bam’s Instagram post: “I’m so sorry for your loss Bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first-hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May God give you strength Bhai. I’m always there.”

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dollar to UAE Dirham
8 mins ago
Dollar to UAE Dirham: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 13 June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
15 mins ago
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 13 June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
QAR to PKR
25 mins ago
QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 13th June 2021

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
31 mins ago
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 13th June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...
Johnny Depp
33 mins ago
Johnny Depp fans slammed Amber Heard after ‘Aquaman 2’ title reveal

The title of the Aquaman sequel has sparked yet another round of...
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 13th June 2021
39 mins ago
GBP TO PKR: Today 1 British Pound to PKR, 13th June 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 222.00...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dollar to UAE Dirham
8 mins ago
Dollar to UAE Dirham: Today 1 Dollar price in UAE Dirham, 13 June 2021

Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies...
USD TO SAR
15 mins ago
USD to SAR: Today 1 dollar rate in Saudi Riyal on, 13 June 2021

Today’s USD to SAR Currency exchange rate updated here. You can check...
QAR to PKR
25 mins ago
QAR to PKR: Today 1 Qatari Riyal to Pakistan Rupees, 13th June 2021

QAR: Today QAR to PKR exchange rate is RS 40.10 in the currency market today....
KWD TO PKR
31 mins ago
KWD to PKR: Today 1 Kuwaiti dinar rate to Pakistan Rupees, 13th June 2021

Today KWD TO PKR Exchange Rate – The exchange of different currencies...