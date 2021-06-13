YouTuber Bhuvan Bam Mourns Loss Of Both His Parents To Covid

According to a statement released by his team, YouTube star Bhuvan Bam‘s father Avnindra Bam died on May 11 and his mother Padma Bam died on June 10.

On Saturday, YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who operates the ‘BB Ki Vines’ channel, took to social media to express his sorrow over the loss of both of his parents to COVID-19 in less than a month.

“Lost both my lifelines to covid. Without Aai (mother) and Baba (father), nothing will be the same. Everything fell apart in a month. My home, dreams, everything,” he said in an emotional note on Instagram, mourning the loss.

“My Aai is not with me, neither is Baba. Now I have to learn how to live from the beginning. But doesn’t feel like it,” read the YouTuber’s post, accompanying a set of photos of his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhuvan Bam (@bhuvan.bam22)

“Was I a good son? Did I do enough to save them? I’ll have to live with these questions forever. Can’t wait to see them again. I wish the day comes soon,” he said in the post.

Actor Rajkumar Rao responded to Mr. Bam’s Instagram post: “I’m so sorry for your loss Bhai. You’ve done a lot. I’ve seen it first-hand. We did whatever we could but nobody can change what’s written in destiny. Being someone who has lost both his parents, I can tell you they will never leave you, their blessing will always be with you. May God give you strength Bhai. I’m always there.”