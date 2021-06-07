Double Click 728 x 90
Yuvraj Singh predicted the team which has an advantage in the WTC final

Suhaib Ahmed

07th Jun, 2021. 08:48 pm
‘Yuvraj Singh’ predicted the winning team in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. He also argued in favor of having the best of three Tests for the finale of the grand event.

The Indian team will face New Zealand in the WTC final at Southampton on 18th June, currently, they are in mandatory quarantine in England.

Experts are predicting their favorites for winning the inaugural title.

Sunil Gavaskar’ former Indian cricketer feels that India could be at an advantage if New Zealand loses their Tests match against England.

‘Brett Lee’ former Australian pacer stated that New Zealand could be at an advantage.

Yuvraj Singh’ former Indian all-rounder also jumped into the bandwagon and stated that New Zealand is playing their two-match red-ball series against England which would give New Zealand an advantage as they would be better prepared for the English conditions.

Yuvraj said, “There are 8-10 practice sessions (for Team India) but there’s no substitute for match-practice. It will be an even contest but New Zealand will have an edge. I do believe India is very strong because lately, we have been winning outside the country. I think our batting is stronger, in bowling they are at par”.

Yuvraj also told that instead of a one-off Test final, there should be a best of three matches in whites for the culmination of the two-and-a-half-year event.

He concluded, “I feel in a situation like this, there should be a best of 3 Tests, because if you lose the first one then you can come back in the next two. India will have a slight disadvantage because New Zealand is already playing Test cricket in England”.

 

