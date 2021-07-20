Double Click 728 x 90
20 Delta variant of COVID-19 cases reported in Rawalpindi

Raba NoorWeb Editor

11th Jul, 2021. 11:14 pm
Delta (Covid-19)

RAWALPINDI: In the last 24 hours 20 cases of the Delta (Indian) COVID-19 variant have been reported in the district on Sunday.

The district administration has warned the citizen that the fourth wave is more dangerous than the previous waves of Covid-19 and urged the citizens to vaccinate themselves as soon as possible to prevent the further spread of the virus, as well as they must continue to take precautions.

According to the District Corona Management Centre report issued on Sunday, 52 coronavirus patients were reported in the last 24 hours in the district, with 15 belonging to Rawal town, 16 from Potohar town, and Rawalpindi Cantt each, two from Taxila, and three from Gujar Khan.

“Presently 46 coronavirus confirmed patients are admitted to various facilities of the city including 10 admitted to Holy Family Hospital, 10 to Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 18 to Institute of Urology and 8 to Fauji Foundation Hospital,” the report stated.

The report further said that “one patient was on a ventilator in critical condition, 17 were stable and 28 were in moderate condition. Fortunately, no patient died due to the disease in the last 24 hours.”

The District Health Authority said that so far 868,897 people, including 32,127 health workers and 836,770 senior citizens, have gotten vaccination across the district since the drive launched on March 10.

