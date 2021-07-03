Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

3.5% of population in Pakistan is vaccinated against Coronavirus, Statistics

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

07th Jul, 2021. 12:10 am
Adsense 160 x 600
NCOC Announces To Open Up Vaccination For 30 years And Older

The government is continuously trying to inoculate against Coronavirus, the govt has also campaigned to vaccinate as many people as possible against the novel coronavirus, but only 3.5% of the population in the country has been vaccinated so far.

According to the report, only 3.5% of the 100 million people qualified for the anti-coronavirus inoculation have been fully vaccinated, stated the report.

According to data released by the National Command and Operation Centre, a total of 17,390,346 vaccine shots have been delivered across the country as of July 6.

Statistics show that more than 14% of the population has been partly vaccinated, while 290,377 vaccine shots were managed across the country yesterday, July 5.

NCOC website sc

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Sinovac vaccines by China
4 hours ago
2 million doses of Sinovac vaccine arrive in Pakistan

A special plane of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) PK-6853 has flown from...
uk lockdown
23 hours ago
No face masks, No distancing, No work from home, England ends Lockdown

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson end England's lockdown, set out plans on...
Over 72,000 Health, Frontline Workers Vaccinated Against Covid-19 In Pakistan: NCOC
3 days ago
Govt To grant COVID-19 risk allowance to health workers

The health ministry has decided to offer COVID-19 risk allowance only to...
What are the impacts of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine?
3 days ago
Another supply of 2 Million doses of Sinovac Vaccine to reach by July 5

Two million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccines will be flown in from...
5 days ago
‘EURO 2020 CROWDS AND INCREASE IN COVID-19 CASES’

Crowds at Euro 2020 football stadiums and in pubs and bars in...
COVID-19 Vaccines Fell Short At The Expo Center Karachi
5 days ago
Islamabad Faces Shortage Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Islamabad faces a shortage of vaccines, amidst the ramped up mass coronavirus...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ghost picked a cow
5 mins ago
Ghost picked a cow up and threw away

A video goes viral on social media in which a cow can...
sports betting
24 mins ago
In Virginia, sports betting has surpassed the billion-dollar threshold

The Virginia Lottery has released its report on sports wagering activity submitted...
bitcoin
32 mins ago
Bitcoin: Western miners profits hugely, during China’s crackdown

According to a report published by Arcane Research, China's restriction on Bitcoin...
Hair Loss
45 mins ago
5 Foods That Could Cause Hair Loss according to experts

Healthy, strong, and lustrous hair is desirable for both men and women....