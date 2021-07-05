5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh’s Sehwan and surrounding areas

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter magnitude scale shook Sindh’s Sehwan and surrounding areas, on Tuesday.

Strong shocks were sensed in the city which left houses, billboards, and trees trembling dynamically stated the seismological center.

Whereas, no casualties, have so far been reported yet.

Citizens came out of their houses to safeguard themselves once the earthquake hit the city.

The seismological center logged the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.0 on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was restrained at 43 kilometers.

Southern Iran has been recognized as the epicenter of the earthquake.

Furthermore, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude has hit Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in India and neighboring areas on Sunday, stated officials.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.