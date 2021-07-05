Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

5.0-magnitude earthquake hits Sindh’s Sehwan and surrounding areas

Roman AhmedWeb Editor

13th Jul, 2021. 11:43 pm
Adsense 160 x 600

An earthquake measuring 5.0 on the Richter magnitude scale shook Sindh’s Sehwan and surrounding areas, on Tuesday.

Strong shocks were sensed in the city which left houses, billboards, and trees trembling dynamically stated the seismological center.

Whereas, no casualties, have so far been reported yet.

Citizens came out of their houses to safeguard themselves once the earthquake hit the city.

The seismological center logged the magnitude of the earthquake at 5.0 on the Richter scale, while the depth of the quake was restrained at 43 kilometers.

Southern Iran has been recognized as the epicenter of the earthquake.

Furthermore, an earthquake of 4.4 magnitude has hit Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district in India and neighboring areas on Sunday, stated officials.

There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

 

 

Adsense 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Dinking warm water
13 mins ago
This is what happens to your body if you drink warm water every morning!

Drinking warm water on an empty stomach has a lot of benefits....
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
20 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Mobile Leaked before Unpacked Event

Samsung appears to have many color options available for the Galaxy Z...
Car Chip
25 mins ago
Car Chip Shortage in Supply Chain Economics

The simple story is that before the pandemic, semiconductor makers were stressed...
Resham
47 mins ago
Photos: Resham Hosted Dinner For Friends at her place

Evergreen film star Resham is a very popular name in the Pakistan...
Bitcoin
49 mins ago
Chinese Bitcoin Miners shifted to other countries amid Crypto Ban

China announced a crackdown on Bitcoin mining in May, pushing the majority...
Jackie Chan
1 hour ago
Which political party does Jackie Chan want to join?

Action hero Jackie Chan says he is impressed with the Chinese Communist...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dinking warm water
13 mins ago
This is what happens to your body if you drink warm water every morning!

Drinking warm water on an empty stomach has a lot of benefits....
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
20 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 Mobile Leaked before Unpacked Event

Samsung appears to have many color options available for the Galaxy Z...
Car Chip
25 mins ago
Car Chip Shortage in Supply Chain Economics

The simple story is that before the pandemic, semiconductor makers were stressed...
Resham
47 mins ago
Photos: Resham Hosted Dinner For Friends at her place

Evergreen film star Resham is a very popular name in the Pakistan...