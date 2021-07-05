5 Simple and Effective Home Remedies for Open Pores

We all want flawless skin, but shrug it off as wishful thinking. Skin woes are a common problem that all women deal with, and hence, we apply many layers of makeup to look great. Despite makeup, one skin affliction that still surfaces is open pores. Here, we will discuss what open pores are, and what their complications are. Also, provide you with some home remedies to get rid of these open pores.

Pores also collect dirt and become clogged. A clogged pore leads to similar complications like pimples, blackheads, and excess production of sebum. Pores are vital for skin hydration and elimination of toxins, however, enlarged pores can be a cause for concern.

Sebum is an oily substance that consists of fats. Sebum isn’t all negative as it helps preserve and moisturize your skin and keep your hair clean and shiny.

However, too much sebum can lead to oily skin which can lead to obstructed pores and acne. Genetics, changes in hormones, or even stress can increase the production of sebum.

Aloe Vera

Fresh Aloe Vera can be used on open pores, as it will help hydrate the skin and tighten it.

Apply aloe Vera gel on open pores and massage gently for a few minutes.

Let the gel stay on your skin for approximately 10 minutes.

Rinse off with water.

Repeating this procedure every day will help to shrink your pores, considerably.

Banana

This fruit is an amazing remedy to many common ailments and can help cure enlarged pores, too.

Run the inside of a banana peel gently against your skin.

Wash it after 10-15 minutes.

Try this fix every alternate day.

Cucumber

Cucumber is a natural skin hydrant; the high water content of cucumber helps hydrate the skin and tighten it. It is a good remedy for open pores on oily faces and skin.

Blend cucumber slices and lemon juice together to form a pulp.

Apply this pulp on your face and let it sit for 15 minutes.

Rinse with water.

Apply this cucumber and lemon pulp on your face, twice a week, for best results.

An additional tip – use cucumber from the refrigerator or freeze the slices for two minutes before blending.

Fuller’s Earth

Fuller’s earth is clay that works wonders on all skin types, especially oily skin.

Mix the Fuller’s earth and rose water to make a paste.

Apply it on your entire face as a mask.

Let it dry completely.

Rinse with normal water.

Use this mask twice a week for best results.

Honey

Honey is one of the best natural moisturizers, as well as cleansers, which improve skin quality. It is one of the simplest home remedies for open pores on the nose and cheeks.

Apply honey to your face.

Massage over the pores, especially near the nose and cheeks, in circular movements.

Let it sit on your face for 15 minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water and follow up with a cold-water rinse to tighten the pores.

You can do this as a daily ritual or thrice a week.

Hope you all love these home remedies