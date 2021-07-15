A Party Under the Sky Full of Stars

Santa Clarita’s local bunch Astronomy Club facilitated a star gathering at Vasquez Rocks on Saturday for the first time in over a year.

The club, which put a quarterly gathering on pause for a pandemic, returned Saturday at a workshop to help new telescope proprietors utilize their equipment.

Club coordinators carried their own telescopes to safely see sunspots and sunlight-based flares until after 8 pm when they moved this evening’s perceptions to see Sagittarius and Scorpio.

Jennarite (10 years of age, left) and Sister Haley (9 years of age) investigates his dad’s 8-inch reflecting telescope in preparation for an evening public star party in the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area of ​​Agua Dulce on Saturday 071021. Dan Watson/The Signal

“There are a lot of pretty interesting constellations and stars during the summer,” said club newsletter editor John Cogan, pointing south.

As per Cogan, club chairman like Dave Flynn will give an overview of the sky to members and other people who are new to the Star Party.

Local scouts, youth, and schools who are invited to campus take advantage of educational opportunities in Vasquez Rocks and elsewhere in the state.

As per Flynn, around 10,000 people will see the club’s telescope in an ordinary year.

Veteran cosmologist Glenn Basore portrays his self-made Dobsonian reflecting telescope with a 12.5-inch focal point.

Geoff Wright, who lives in Valencia, go to a star party with his two little daughters.

“We just got the telescope a few weeks ago, so I thought this would be a great opportunity to talk to some of these experts,” he said.

Wright said the event was a free opportunity to explore the natural world.

Jim Mordenhower, a member of the Santa Clarita Valley’s local group Astronomy Club, puts on an automated Go To following stand mount in preparation of an evening public star party in the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area of ​​Agua Dulce on Saturday 07102. Program

A family-like Wright is what Glendasor wants to see at these events, who helped revive the club with Flynn about 12 years ago.

“Our goal is to reach out to some young people to get them interested in astronomy,” said Dasore, who founded the club in 1984 by two women. Club. ”

Christian Coleman, who purchased the main telescope in 1999, found out about the club three years prior. She was eager to get familiar with how to use the new telescope on Saturday.

Veteran space expert Glenbasole (left) welcomes novice Geoff Wright, who sets up an 8-inch reflecting telescope for a night star party in the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area of ​​Agua Dulce on Saturday, 071021. Dan Watson/The Signal

“I wanted to learn the sky,” said a Valencia resident, who was impressed with Flynn’s knowledge of the universe.

Now she can point out different stars, planets, and constellations.

“It makes them feel good and excites them,” she said when a fellow camper was using a phone app to confirm her knowledge to interpret the night sky.

Looking at the sky from the driveway, Coleman said the telescope triggered a conversation in the neighborhood.

“People want to learn more than I thought,” she said.