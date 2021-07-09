A woman of strength & iron will, PM Imran Khan pays tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah

Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah the younger sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on her 54th death anniversary.

“Remembering Madr-e Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength & iron will she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, till he breathed his last,” the premier wrote.

“She valiantly fought for Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when dictatorship had taken over,” he added.

The nation perceived the 54th death anniversary of “Madr-e-Millat” Fatima Jinnah by the remunerating rich tribute to her.

Fatima is referred to as the “Madar-e-Millat” or “Mother of the Nation, she had condensed unforgettable political and humanitarian amenities for the country, and for her work for the independence of Pakistan.

The Mother of the Nation passed away on July 9, 1967, in Karachi soon after leading an election movement in both the Eastern, now recognized as Bangladesh and Western, present Pakistan wings of the country.

Today, on 54th anniversary of her passing we honour life & legacy of Fatima Jinnah, Māder-e Millat (Mother of the Nation) – remembered for her passionate support of civil rights & devoted struggle in 🇵🇰 Movement; a stateswoman who played a dynamic role in the founding of Pakistan pic.twitter.com/PT5wqEroAw — Foreign Minister's Public Diplomacy 🇵🇰 (@FMPublicDiploPK) July 9, 2021

Whereas, Fatima was born on July 30, 1893, and had seven siblings Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the eldest one in the family.

Quaid-e-Azam was deeply pretentious after his wife’s death in 1929, so his sister, Fatima, worked side by side with him Jinnah and congregated the women of the sub-continent on a single stage which made the fight for attaining a distinct state of Muslims easier.

After the freedom of Pakistan, she co-founded the Pakistan Women’s Association which played an essential role in the reimbursement of the women immigrants in the newly-formed country.

She reverted to the political vanguard to compete in the 1964 elections at the age of 71 against past president General (retd) Ayub Khan but was, regrettably, beaten.

On the contrary, Fatima died in Karachi at the age of 71 and the cause of her death was acknowledged as heart failure. The Mother of the Nation was positioned to rest next to her brother at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

The Madr-e-Millat is still popular and is measured as one of the utmost female figures in Pakistan’s antiquity.